Actress, Adesua Etomi Reveals What brings her Tears in Movies

Nollywood actress and wife of singer cum actor, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, is always open to constructive criticism and when she has done well, she also welcomes the praises that comes with it.

The actress has been getting lots of accolades from her fans who have watched the much talked about movie, ‘King of Boys,’ directed by Kemi Adetiba.

Her crying ability has made one of her fan to ask how she does it that she is able to bring out the needed tears for the role she is interpreting.

Amazed by this question she explained that she just have to put herself into the character to be able to deliver. “Loool. I just put myself in my characters head space.”