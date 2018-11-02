The doctor of the future will give no medicine, but will interest her or his patients in the care of the human frame, in a proper diet, and in the cause and prevention of disease.By: roylexi.com
Toyin Abraham Goes on Vacation in Ibadan
Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu Abraham has disclosed her whereabouts to her fans whom she though wanted her to get rest from the industry’s stress.
She has not been online in a while and this got many talking and asking series of questions in order to find out where she is hiding.
In responding, she wrote, “ #TOYINTITANS ! I know you have all missed me but I thought you all wanted me to rest now? I’m in Ibadan resting at home. I am on vacation now or do you want me to come back? 😂😂 Happy New Month my darlings.”