Mavins Grandpa Gets His BA Hons in Film and Television Production

Popular Artist, Don Jazzy is super proud of his father, Collins Enebeli (mavingrandpa) as he sets a standard for his son to follow in achieving success.

His father recently bagged BA Hons in Film and Television production from Dundalk Institute of Technology, Ireland.

Don Jazzy took to his instagram page to congratulate his father and make him know how proud of him he is.

He wrote, “Everybody plssss help me congratulate my super dad @MAVINgrandpa as he just got his BA Hons Film and Television production. I am soooooo proud of you dad. 4 years of learning at this age is not beans. But you did it and did it well. You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too.”