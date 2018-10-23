Stop Asking me How it feels to be a Single Mother…Singer, Waje Warns

Singer, Waje, is not a new name in the Nigerian entertainment industry as she has been able to carve a strong niche for herself knowing that the industry is wide enough to accommodate her.

She is not only a singer but an actress and a motivational speaker and so far, she has been able to tell stories through her personal experiences.

The singer is not happy with the act that people keep asking her same question of how she feels being a single mother as she has come out lash out urging people to ask her how she manages with the challenges of being an artiste.

In her words, “Stop asking me questions like “how does it feel to be a single mother, or a mother!” What are the challenges as an artiste? My child is 19 not 2.”