Actress, Omotunde Ogundimu Admits tough time Caring for her Children After Hubby’s Death

Not much has been heard about Nollywood actress, Omotunde Monsurat Ogundimu, but she has been enjoying her new lifestyle without giving people any form of negative impression.

The actress is hustling hard to keep up her family being a widow and God has really crown her effort with success so far.

Omotunde could not hide her thoughts for her late hubby as she shared an old photo of them together even though he is no more, that vacuum is still felt as no one has been able to fill it.

She admitted that taking care of the children has not been easy for her but through the grace of God, she has been able to keep up to ensure that she gives them the best.

According to the actress, “This was our first pics back in 1995 when we started our love story . Hmmmmmm though u r no more today Akanni i still remember d good and bad times we've had together nd it really breaks my heart that u r no more with us. Akanni do u know looking after the kids u left behind is really a big job for me sha ? But all glory to God for his mercy nd favour cos it’s not easy without u Rest on Olaoluwa.”