Nollywood Actress, Nnaji Charity gets Bashed for Getting Car Gift from Fan

Nollywood actress cum producer, Nnaji Charity, is still in jubilation after getting an unexpected gift a claimed fan sent to her on her birthday.

The actress disclosed on her social media page that she had updated her status saying she is “bored” when a fan asked her why she was like that, she mention part of what was bothering her as she jokingly said she wanted a car and to her amazement, she got the car.

But while she is busy jubilating, some of her fans have questioned the authenticity of her testimony as some have begun throwing shades at her asking how a fan got her number.

In her words, “It all started like this ,,I update my whats app status with the caption BORED, a fan replied back to my status asking me why I was bored ,,,I told him so many things is making me feel bored ,,he replied LIKE what and what do you really want, surprisely I said I need a car as a birthday gift he replied (JUST THAT) and to my greatest surprise ,he said consider it done,,,pls if you want to hear the rest of the testimony kindly find your way to my church where I will be sharing the rest of the testimony, indeed our God is a wonderful God ,I just join the league of small girls with big God small girl with big God, nollywood finest, give it shall be given unto you

_girl___power: A random fan has ur number? Y'all dont know how to cover up

Officialrollynuvo: Small girl with big God in deed. How did your fan get to view your whatsapp status? You won't make a good script writer.

Kofilami: How did the fan know your phone number?

nnajicharity_: @officialrollynuvo hmmm Nigerians always looking for a full details,why not meet me in my house am chilling,,, let’s talk more