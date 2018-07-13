Pretty Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah was the cynosure of all at the recently held Ghana at 60 years Film summit which took place in Ghana.
Actress, Jacki Appiah Wows Guest at Ghana 60 years Film summit
Pretty Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah was the cynosure of all at the recently held Ghana at 60 years Film summit which took place in Ghana.
Her side her pretty looks, the actress was able to control the stage well as she was the host for the event which saw top personalities in attendance.
She did not fail when it comes to outfit as her floral blue gown added some touch of glamour to her beauty.