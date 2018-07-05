CLIMA AWARDS 2018 Set For 19th August In Lagos

The publishers of Clima Magazine and organizers of Christian Legendary Impact Makers Award (CLIMA) has announced the date for the 3rd edition of the prestigious CLIMA Awards 2018.

According the publisher, Uwak Michael, CLIMA Awards 2018 is slated for 19th of August at The Virgin Rose Resort Victoria Island, Plot 1231 Bishop OLuwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking to WCRadio correspondent, Mr Uwak hinted that the list of nominee will be released on Friday, 6th July while voting line will be opened on Monday 9th July to the public.

CLIMA Awards is an award design to celebrate people of positive impacts in the Christian community and beyond. It has played host to great names in the gospel and secular community in Nigeria and has been running consistently every year since 2016.

In the past two seasons, the award organizers have maintained a high level of quality on the organization of the award and nominee selections.