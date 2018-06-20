Actress, Nadia Buari Reveals how She gave birth to Four Girls in 4years

If there is that one person who knows how to keep her life secret then we should give it to Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari.

The pretty actress recently left her fans speechless when she revealed that she is already a mother of four adorable girls.

She made the shocking revelation when she shared a picture of her family boding together and this goes to show that she has good friends and family members around her who have been able to keep to their promise of not sharing anything about the actress.

Sharing her journey so far she wrote, “My dearest... Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship.

“Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls. Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl. And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world. Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes - you have always had an air of geniality which you’ve never lost.

“This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children. I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years. My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy.”