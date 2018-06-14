Actress, Chika Ike Flaunts Fresh Skin at Tanzanian Resort (photos)

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, seems to have good time table for herself as she knows when to go about to hustle and when to relax.

The actr4ess is currently having a nice vacation in Park Hyatt Zanzibar hotel, Tanzania, and trust me, she is having the best fun she can get.

Chika has done well for herself both as an actress and in her estate dealings which has brought her some good amount of money and she is not slowing down at ensuring she builds a strong empire before she finally settles down.