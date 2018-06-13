Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa Acquires Brand New Range Rover Velar

Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, is starting off his world cup campaign in high spirit as he has just gifted himself a brand new Range Rover Velar.

The player, who is in Russia with his team mates ahead of the World cup which is starting on June 16, 2018, got the good news about the arrival of his latest as it was delivered at his home.

Ahmed along with his team mates are in high spirit in Russia as they hope to shock the world with their performance which hopefully will see the team through the various rounds.