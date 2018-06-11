Actor, Chief Imo Celebrates 7th Year Anniversary with Lover

Nollywood comic actor, Oriaku Longinus Aka Chief Imo, has been able to curve a strong niche for himself in the industry which has seen the rise of many stars and still counting.

The actor, might not be known by many but like the saying, ‘slow and study wins the race’ he gradually stepping into the ladder of fame as the day goes by.

The actor recently spoilt his woman silly as they jubilate for God bringing them far this far in their marriage and looking forward to more years to come.

Chief Imo and his woman celebrated their 7th year wedding anniversary which has seen the union being blessed with three children.