Photos from Actor, Gabriel Afolayan’s Pre-Wedding Photo-Shoot

At last, Nollywood actor cum singer, Gabriel Afolayan, is about the bid the singles market farewell as he is set to settle down with his beloved lady, Banke, who happens to be a US base.

The actor unlike some had chosen to keep his love life secret and away from social media and that has really worked for him so far.

He recently held his introduction in Osun state as he counts down to the main day where he will walk her down the aisle to officially become husband and wife.