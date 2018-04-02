Ex Beauty Queen Olamma Graduates With Flying Colours

Former Nigerian Beauty Queen Princess Torty Olamma is the perfect definition of beauty and brains as she graduated with flying colors from the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The Abia state born model reigned supreme during her tenure as the Miss Crystal Nigeria World, staging numerous projects and appearing at different functions. she have just added a feather to her colourful wings as she graduated from the University with distinction in Theatre and film studies department.

In the convocation ceremony held on 22nd March, the ex beauty queen looked visibly happy as she pose for a shoot looking absolutely stunning.

While addressing news men at the event, the ever smiling queen thanked her parents, family members and friends for their endless support all through her stay in the University.

Here are few photos she shared alongside her graduation pics.