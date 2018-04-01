modernghana logo

Queen Of South East Nigeria Unveiled 2018 Finalists

The Organisers of Queen Of South East Nigeria Pageant unveils photos of their contestants for the maiden pageant event.

These 20 Beautiful ladies competing in the 2018 Queen Of South East Nigeria beauty pageant are vying for the coveted crown as well as the star prize.

The first task for the contestants was to create a signature Look. A look that describes their totality in a single Photo Click.The Contestants will also Undergo Several Days Of Intensive Online Voting as grand finale holds on 7th April G Towers Hotel Port Harcourt Road, New Owerri, Imo State.

412018103806 20180401photo00000925

412018103807 20180401photo00000924

412018103808 20180401photo00000926

412018103809 20180401photo00000927

412018103810 20180401photo00000928

2018-04-01-photo-000009292018-04-01-photo-00000929

412018103812 20180401photo00000930

412018103813 20180401photo00000931

2018-04-01-photo-000009322018-04-01-photo-00000932

2018-04-01-photo-000009332018-04-01-photo-00000933

2018-04-01-photo-000009342018-04-01-photo-00000934

412018103817 20180401photo00000935

2018-04-01-photo-000009362018-04-01-photo-00000936

412018103819 20180401photo00000937

412018103821 20180401photo00000938

412018103822 20180401photo00000939

2018-04-01-photo-000009402018-04-01-photo-00000940

412018103824 20180401photo00000941

412018103826 20180401photo00000942

