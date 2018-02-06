TV Host, Ebuka Obi Celebrates 2nd Year Wedding Anniversary with wife

Popular Tv host and event compere, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is not rushing to become a father yet as he is taking his time to enjoy his wife before baby comes to disturb them.

The handsome dude, who is in South Africa Anchoring the ongoing reality TV show, Big brother Naija, is smiling having enjoy what true love is all about.

Ebuka and his woman are currently celebrating their 2nd year wedding anniversary and the journey so far has been God all the way.

The couple have been working hard to ensure that they save together and build a strong empire for their yet unborn children and that they have been doing and managing their private issues without bringing it to the public.