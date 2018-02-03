Actor, Funky Mallam Remarries After 3years

Nollywood actor, Saeed Mohammed better known as Funky Mallam, has decided to give love another chance after morning his failed marriage with his first wife which ended about three years ago.

The actor, who was filled with joy as he walked down the aisle with his new wife, took time appreciate everyone who turned out to show him love.

In his words, “No word will or can express my gratitude to you all that made my wedding electrifying and colorful. In fact, let me just say a big THANK YOU and shot up.”