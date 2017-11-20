Fashion Competition between Banky W and Actor, Daniel k Daniel

The weekend was not just about the wedding of singer, Banky W and his woman, Adesua Etomi but it was also about Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel, who also walked down the aisle with his woman.

The weekend saw fashion at its peak both from the camp of Banky W with his groomsmen in their native outfit and that of Daniel, who stepped out looking dapper in their suits.

Sometimes we just need to give it to some of our fashion designers who put in lots of creativity into their works just to stand out.

Atleast, they don’t fall into the categories of some designers who delay people’s clothes or even sell it and then come up with various stories.

Which is the best for you among this two celebs because they all look good either on native or suits.