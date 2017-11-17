Singer, Iceberg Slim Explains Why he Created Slave Trade Scene

Singer and lover to Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim, recently released a new single which he titled ‘Oluwa,’ which has been getting massive airplay.

The singer in the video re-enacted a slave trade scene which is not understood by many and he has come to give reasons why he had to bring up such scene.

According to him, the re-enactment of the slave trade scene was synonymous with the songs message and a cry and plea to God, asking to be freed from anything that has me in bondage.

“I decided to re-enact the slave-trade in my video for “OLUWA” because it is synonymous with the songs message. My song “OLUWA” is a cry and plea to God, asking to be freed from anything that has me in bondage, so that I can receive my breakthrough,” he stated.