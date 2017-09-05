modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
Actress, Eucharia Anunobi in tears as She Bids Late Son Farewell to Mother Earth

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood At Large

It has been a tough week for veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, as she continues to mourn her late son, Raymond Joshua Ekwu, who passed on few weeks back.

The actress son has been battling with Asthma and finally gave up the ghost during battle with the sickness which left his mother sad all through.

Raymond has been Eucharia’s source of happiness since his father abandoned them few years back as she has ensured that he lacked nothing and got the best care needed.

The body of the late Raymond has finally been laid to mother earth as friends and family members step out to pay their last respect while he is being laid to rest.

The likes of Susan Peters, Monalisa Chinda, Lancelot Imaseun, Lilian Bash, Ronnie Dikko, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and others were in attendance to pay their last respect.

