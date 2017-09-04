modernghana logo

Actress, Tayo Sobola Looks Classic in her Outfit with Indian Author

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
55 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola aka Bella, is not just blessed with beauty but she also has the right body that goes on any lovely outfit that brings out the best beauty in her.

The actress stepped out for an event recently in Lagos in the right outfit which was very simple yet very classic for the kind of event she was attending.

Tayo was invited for the event by an Indian Public speaker and Author, Rajiv Sharma

