Actor, Rex Nosa Celebrates 2nd wedding Anniversary, Expecting Second Child with Wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
13 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, can’t seat back to count his blessings because the good Lord has been so faithful with his family and has spared his life to celebrate with them.

The actor and wife recently celebrated their 2nd year wedding anniversary as they are also blessed with a cute baby girl as they are expecting baby number 2.

How would the year 2017 have been like if the actor had passed away 2016, after he and his friends were involved in a fatal accident along Benin road.

“Thank you for putting up with all my faults and celebrating all my good qualities ... Big things all day baby .... #2years #happyweddinganniversary ,” he shared.

