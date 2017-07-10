modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
For 7years now, My Wife has Brought Progress to my Life…Actor, Dave Ogbeni

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
56 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Nollywood actor, Dave Ogbeni, is proud with himself that he has been able to endure the challenges that come with marriage for about seven years now and still counting.

The actor is blessed with kids and doing fine in his acting career as he reflects on how well he has come in his marriage which is exactly 7yeras today.

Taking out time to appreciate the woman who has taken the pain of ensuring and loving hi endlessly, he wrote, “MY ANGEL, through the past 7 years, you have been a wonderful and understanding wife and best friend to me. All these years you have shown how inspiring and loving you are to me and our kids. You made me happier than I was. You brought progress and sweetness to my life. Thanks for being the mother of my kids. Happy marriage anniversary to us sweetheart. I and d kids love you so much.”

