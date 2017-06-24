TOP STORIES
A woman shd. be TREASURED and not to be treated as a PunchingbagBy: akoaso, hh .german
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Olakunle Churchill's Brother Reacts To Allegation Of Tonto Dikeh Paying Her Own Pride Price
Following the lingering marriage crisis between Olakunle Churchill and his estranged wife Tonto Dikeh, which has seen exchanges of leaked text messages on social media recently as sent to Churchill's mother by Tonto and another allegedly sent also by her mother -inlaw.
The younger brother Tokunbo (@gwingz) who is based in the UK reacted sadly over the misleading frame up against his mother as he sighted that she never sent the text message Tonto Dikeh claimed as she had been blocked after an earlier text.
He further expressed shocked after been alerted by an instagram user (@theyebowale) about the claim by Churchill's estranged wife Tonto Dikeh of paying her own bride price.
Tokunbo accused her of lying, making reference exotic cars the brother acquired prior to getting married to her traditionally. Giving credence to the fact that Olakunle Churchill was financially comfortable even before meeting the controversial actress.
