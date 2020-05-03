Bui Power Authority Donates GHC50,000 To Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

The Bui Power Authority has presented a cheque for Ghc50,000 to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund to support the construction of a 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility in Accra.

Cherie Lawson Adamu, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Bui Power Authority, handed over the cheque to the Managing Trustee of the Fund, Mr. Senyo Hosi at a ceremony at the Ga East Hospital, where the facility is being built.

After a tour of the project site, Madam Cherie Adamu said she was impressed by the progress of the construction, which started in the middle of April and is set for completion by the end of May.

She described the donation as “a token from Bui Power Authority to support the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

“It is a good project,” she said, “and we think we have to support you in finishing the project.”

Receiving the cheque, Mr. Hosi thanked the Bui Power Authority for their support for the project and the overall national campaign against COVID-19.

He assured that the project will be completed on schedule.

“We are very honoured to have you not just as a friend and partner to the project but also as a donor. At this time, we all know the challenges the energy sector is facing but for you to still find economic space for such a project is an indication of your sense of humanity as an authority and your commitment to the cause of this country,” Mr. Hosi said.

The 100-bed isolation and treatment facility will be used to treat critically ill covid-19 patients when completed. When the epidemic is over, it will also be used to treat and manage other infectious diseases.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund also has plans are to build similar facilities in Tamale, Takoradi and Kumasi.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is an initiative by private business people who set it up with a seed fund of One Million Ghana Cedis, while campaigning to raise at least One Hundred Million Ghana Cedis from local and international businesses as well as the general public to aid the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana. For more information on how to donate/contribute, please visit: www.ghanacovid19fund.com

Watch Video here: