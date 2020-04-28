Prestea Huni-valley MP Donate Food Items To Ghana Federation Of Disability Organisation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has donated food items to the constituency chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation.

The items included Rice, Edible oil, Tomato paste, Tin Fish, Noodles and hand sanitizers.

The gesture forms part of her effort to support and provide comfort to persons living with disability in the constituency amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker presented the items to the leadership of the federation at the forecourt of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly in Bogoso on Monday, April 27th for onward distribution to all members of the constituency chapter.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi indicated that the coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on all lives and as the nation confronts and addresses the global pandemic it was important to assist the vulnerable and support persons with disability who have been impacted by the pandemic and would have difficulties providing food and basic hygiene products for themselves and their families.

The MP who has over the years been at the forefront of reaching out to vulnerable groups of people in the constituency assured the leadership of the federation that government will continue to support and take actions that promote and protect persons with disabilities.

She urged the executives of the federation to educate their members to particularly abide by the protocols by practicing social distancing, washing of hands regularly with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding handshakes and reporting of suspected cases to negate the potential for community spread.

Chairman of the federation, Mr. Patrick Obeng expressed gratitude to the MP for her continuous support to the federation.

He assured that items will be distributed effectively to beneficiaries.