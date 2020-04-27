Pronouncing 'Hail Mary' -The Powerful Invocation

Jesus tells us, that:

"Man is not an animal without reason, that rushes at and bites a prey. Man has reason and a soul. With his reason he must behave as a man. With his soul he must behave as a saint. Who behaves differently, lowers himself below animals; he stoops down to embrace demons [devils] because a soul becomes wicked with the sin of wrath."

And God does indeed punish sinners with chastisements. It's just that many sinners do not want to hear this truth, preferring instead to laugh and sing and dance along the royal road to the Abyss.

Most Holy Virgin Mary is the only One who can save us, humanity, from the current divine chastisement: the corona virus plague, that's making rich countries poor, poor countries poorer, and some others centres of destitution and despair. The economic damage is immeasurable. Social disorder seems likely to follow.

For Jesus once said to His Mother, Virgin Mary:

"You alone can and will be able to change the punishment decrees of the Eternal Father for one soul or for many of them. Because the Trinity will never be able to deny its Flower anything."

Through this special privilege accorded to Virgin Mary, some years back at Fatima She was able to stop the punishing angel from punishing the then wicked people on earth.

So the issue is pretty much like a naughty boy who runs to his mother, seeking protection from punishment by his father, who wants to smack him for being a naughty boy.

In our case, though, the 'naughty boy' is today's sinful humanity - today's Babylon - that, not only refuses to repent and walk in the ways of the true only God, the God of the Bible, but also refuses to run to Virgin Mary, our real Mother, to beg Her to intervene and to stop the divine punishment.

Below, Jesus describes, in very clear terms, what humanity must do in order to become worthy to attain Virgin Mary's powerful intercession. And the Trinity, as Jesus said above, would never deny any request from Her, Their Flower.

So let's first examine some background information about Virgin Mary, and understand why She's lauded so highly in the eyes of the Most Holy Trinity; and then see what Jesus has to say about His sweet Mother and ours.

At the appointed time, but brought forward by Virgin Mary's prayers, God sent the angel Gabriel to a town in Galilee called Nazareth, then a Jewish town, where a virgin, a Jewess named Mary [Miriam] lived. She was the natural biological daughter of then deceased (saints) Joachim and Anne. Mary was their only child, born in their old age. Joachim was from the line of king David of Judah, Anne from Aaron's [Moses' brother]. It's usually God the Father who creates souls, but Mary's soul was "created from everlasting" by the Holy Trinity, jointly, as an exception. Jesus could not descend into a womb that was sullied by Original Sin.

"Into Her [Virgin Mary's] presence the angel came, and said,

'Hail, Thou who art Full of Grace; the Lord is with Thee; blessed art Thou among women'." (Luke 1.28)

Virgin Mary was asked - asked - to be the Mother of the Son of God: Jesus. After some clarifications, because She had long consecrated Her virginity to God when She was about 2-3 years old, She consented to be the Mother of Jesus Christ.

[Says Maria Valtorta] "Mary crosses Her hands over Her breast and bowing down deeply, She says:

" « I am the handmaid of the Lord. Let what you have said be done to Me. » "

Immediately:

"The angel shines out of joy. He kneels in adoration because he certainly sees the Spirit of God descend upon the Virgin bent down in assent, and he disappears..."

Virgin Mary's spotless pure womb thus became a Living Tabernacle of our Most Holy Lord God, Jesus, the true only Messiah... the Expected One, long foretold by real Jewish prophet Moses and by all the other real Jewish prophets. Fools aplenty still wait, expecting someone else to come. I bet they're not holding their breath, waiting.

Jesus tells us, that His Mother was:

"... blessed not so much because of Her immaculate soul as for listening to the word of God and practising it through obedience.

"It was a prodigy of the Creator 'that Mary's soul was immaculate.' And He is to be praised for that.

"But the 'let what you have said be done to Me' is a prodigy of My Mother. Her merit therefore is great. So great that the Saviour [Jesus] of the world came only because of Her capability of listening to God, speaking through Gabriel's lips, and because of Her will to practise the word of God, without weighing the difficulties and the immediate and future sorrows connected with Her assent.

"You can thus see that She is My blessed Mother not only because She bore and suckled Me, but because She listened to the word of God and practised it through obedience."

Jesus also tells us, that:

"Mary is the Conqueress of Satan, and [just] the gleam of Her smile suffices to put him to flight. Against the snares of Satan and the weakness and appetites of the flesh, call on Mary," thus: "Hail, Mary, Mother of Jesus, I entrust myself to You."

Jesus, true God and true Man, pursuant to the Gospel that He dictated to holy mystic and 'victim soul,' Maria Valtorta - the "pen of Jesus:"

Jesus Christ elaborates, thus:

"Blessed are those lips and those streets where the 'Hail Mary' is pronounced.

" 'Hail': I greet you. The smaller [man] with the greater one [Virgin Mary], the child with the parent, and the inferior with the superior are often obliged by the law of human courtesy to pronounce a respectful, proper, or loving greeting, as the case may be. My brother [= man: we are also brothers of Jesus, as His Father is also our true Father; and Jesus' Mother is also our true Mother] must not refuse this act of reverential love for the perfect Mother [Virgin Mary] we have in Heaven.

"Hail Mary. It is a greeting which cleanses the lips and the heart because those words cannot be said, with reflection and feeling, without sensing that one is becoming better. It is like approaching a fount of angelical light and an oasis made of lilies in flower.

"Hail - the angel's [archangel Gabriel's] word, which it is granted to you [men] to say to greet the One [Virgin Mary] whom the Three Eternal Persons [Holy Trinity] greet with love, the saving invocation. Keep it on your lips constantly. But not as a machine-like movement from which the soul is excluded, but as a movement of the spirit [soul], who bows before Mary's royalty and reaches towards Her heart as a Mother [who is also the Queen of Heaven].

"If you were able to say these words in a true spirit - even these two words alone - you would be better, purer, and more charitable. For the eyes of your spirits would then be set upon [Virgin] Mary, and Her holiness would enter your hearts through that contemplation. If you were able to say them, you would never be desolate. For She is the source of graces and of mercy [i.e. She is Mediatrix: too many men stubbornly refuse to believe these Truths, repeating the errors of the ancient arrogant scribes and pharisees]. The gates of divine mercy open, not only under the spur of My Mother's hand, but also at Her simple gaze.

"I say again, 'Blessed are those lips and those streets where "Hail Mary" is uttered.' But when it is uttered as it should be. For if it is true that God may not be mocked, it is also true that Mary may not be deceived.

"Always remember that She [Virgin Mary] is the Daughter of the Father, the Mother of the Son, and the Bride of the Holy Spirit and that Her fusion with the Trinity is perfect. She thus possess the power, intelligence, and wisdom of Her Lord. And She possess them in absolute fullness.

"It is useless to go to [Virgin] Mary with one's soul soiled with corruption and hatred. She is your Mother and is able to treat your wounds [sins], but She wants there to be in you at least the desire to be cured of them. [i.e. good will: 'the desire for good and truth.']

"What use is it to turn to Mary, the Most Pure One, if, on leaving Her altar or finishing pronouncing Her name, you go and commit a carnal sin or utter blasphemous words? What good is it to turn to Mary, the Merciful One, if immediately afterwards - indeed, at the same time - there is acrimony in your hearts and there are curses on your lips for your brothers and sisters? What kind of salvation can this Woman Saviour obtain for you if you destroy your salvation with your perverse will?

"Everything is possible for the Mercy of God and the power of Mary, but why risk eternal life by waiting to obtain the good will of repentance at the hour of death? Wouldn't it be good - since you don't know when your being called to My gates [i.e. earthly death and Judgement] will occur - to be true friends of Mary throughout life and thus have a guarantee of salvation?

"For I repeat, friendship with Mary is the cause of perfection, for it infuses and transfuses the virtues of the chosen Friend [Virgin Mary], whom God has not disdained and whom He has granted to you [from the Cross] as the crowning touch of His Son's work of redemption. I, the Christ, have saved you with Pain and Blood; She, Mary, with Pain and Her weeping, would like to save you with Her Love and Her smile."

[Mary is Coredemptrix, Mediatrix, and Advocate, the uninstituted third Marian dogma not yet promulgated by the Catholic Church.]

Jesus Christ elaborates further, thus:

"[Virgin] Mary lived Eucharistically almost all Her life. [Eucharistic means communion].

"The Mother [Virgin Mary] is not different from the Son [Jesus Christ] - in either human nature or the superhuman mission of Redemption.

"The Son [Jesus Christ], to touch the apex of pain, had to experience separation from the Father: in Gethsemane, on the Cross. It was pain carried to infinite heights and harshness. The Mother [Virgin Mary], to touch the apex of pain, had to experience separation from the Son [Jesus Christ]: in the three days of My burial.

"Then Mary was alone. She was left with only Faith, Hope, and Charity [= the three theological virtues]. But I was absent. It was the sword not driven in, but piercing and ransacking Her Heart. She did not die from it by God's will alone. For to remain deprived of union with Her Son [Jesus Christ] and God was such an agony for the Woman [Virgin Mary] Full of Grace that without a special grace She would have died from it.

"There are many secret pages that you [men] do not know concerning the life of the Most Pure Coredemptrix [Virgin Mary]. I previously told you, 'The secrets of [Virgin] Mary are too pure and divine for a human mind to know them.' I shall point out just one of them for you, just enough to increase veneration in you for the Holiest One [Virgin Mary] in Heaven, after God.

"That most painful hour in the sea of sorrows which was the life of My Mother [Virgin Mary], consecrated for supreme sorrow and supreme joy by Her conception, was needed to complete what was lacking to My Passion.

"[Virgin] Mary is the Co-Redeemer [Coredemptrix]. Since everything in Her is, then, inferior to God alone, Her pain had to be such that the pain of no other human creature would ever equal to it."

---

"If it were granted to you mortals to see the beauty of [Virgin] Mary as it is, you would remain enraptured and sanctified by it. There is no comparison in the universe that serves to tell you what My Mother is. Be holy, and you will see Her."

---

"Strive to imitate [Virgin] Mary. And, since it is too arduous, ask Mary to help you. What is impossible for man is possible for God - extremely possible, moreover, if asked for in Mary, with Mary, and through Mary."

Sweet loving, adorable Jesus Christ continues to be, now and in eternity, true God and true Man.

Saint John says to us:

"Let those who blaspheme by saying that Christ was not true God and true Man cease to blaspheme out of mercy on their souls." [Implicit punishment not revealed.]

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Mary, Help of Christians, pray for us.

The foregoing is pursuant to the Gospel that Jesus dictated to Maria Valtorta, the Holy Bible, and my analysis.

With kind regards.

Joseph Costa

PS

Virgin Mary knew from the Annunciation, upon receiving Jesus in Her womb, that Her future life was to be a very painful one - as Coredemptrix. She already knew the Scriptures, from the time She resided in the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, and knew especially "the man of sorrow" written about, prophesied, by real Jewish prophet Isaiah. She was already the Immaculate Conception, i.e. born without Original Sin... an exception by the Will of the Father, as His Son Jesus could not possibly have descended into a womb "where Satan had left his bite." Jesus did not cease being God while He was being formed, as a Man, in the womb of His Mother, Mary.

Mary Most Holy explains, Herself:

"God, in His goodness, had Me greeted as 'Full of Grace.' But the fullness was in Me when I was One with My Son. It was then My soul, One with God, that received His abundance of the virtues.

"Charity was the pre-eminent one at the time. If I loved before, afterwards I surpassed creaturely love for I loved with the heart of the Mother of God. I burned. Fire is a veil of frost on a winter field compared to the ardour which was in Me. I no longer saw creatures [people] with a woman's thought, but with the mind of the Bride [Virgin Mary] of the Most High [God the Holy Spirit] and the Mother of the Redeemer [God the Son: Jesus]. Those creatures [people] were Mine.

"My spiritual motherhood then began, for there was no need, no, for Simeon [Luke 2.33-35] to speak [after the presentation of Baby Jesus in the Temple] in order to know My destiny. I knew because I possessed Wisdom [Jesus] within Me. He became Flesh in Me, and His Words ran like blood through My Being and flowed into My heart, where I kept them. The future life of My Son [Jesus] held no secrets for His Mother [Virgin], who was bearing Him. And if this was torture, for I was the Woman, it was also blessedness equal to that of My Child [Jesus], for to do the Will of God and redeem [man] to reunite to God those separated and obtain the annulment of sin and an increase in the Father's glory is what produces the happiness of the true children of God. And My sweet Jesus and I, through the goodness of God, His Mother, are the founders of the family."

The Holy Family is the role model for all families. Jesus inherited the Perfection of His Father and ours, and took on the sweetness, gentleness, and patience of His Most Holy Mother, Virgin Mary.

Jesus tells us, says to us, that:

"The dawn [following the night-birth of Jesus on 'the twenty fifth of Chislev (Jewish month), Feast of Lights'] found Mary already immersed in the thought of the future torment."

---

"Like a necklace to which a pearl is added day by day, Mary's days of sorrow began. At the end was Golgotha [Crucifixion of Jesus].

"It is because of this long sorrow of Hers that I say to you [men], 'Love Her.' I bless you when you love Me. But in exchange for the love you give My Mother, I prepare for you a more gleaming dwelling in Heaven."

PPS

The ASCII numbers of the text, 'BERGOGLIO', are as follows:

B 66

E 69

R 82

G 71

O 79

G 71

L 76

I 73

O 79

----------

666 (= Total ASCII number)

---------

The foregoing results were obtained by using the following short computer program:

'Start of program ------------------

Private Sub Command10_Click()

Text3.Visible = True

Text3.Text = ""

Dim b1 As Integer

Dim c1 As String

Dim c2 As String

Dim d1 As Long

Dim d2 As Long

Dim d3 As Long

Dim z1 As String

Screen.MousePointer = vbHourglass

z1 = Chr(13) & Chr(10)

Text3.FontSize = 12 ' is where the results will be displayed

' arbitrary data entry limit

c1 = Trim(LTrim(Text5.Text))

If Len(c1) > 60000 Then

Screen.MousePointer = vbDefault

MsgBox "The program will now terminate, and the data entry box cleared.", vbCritical, "DATA INPUT OVER LIMIT OF 60000"

Text5.Text = ""

Exit Sub

End If

'------------

'BUG fix - eliminates any Chr(13) and Chr(10)

c1 = Replace(c1, Chr(13), "", 1, -1, vbTextCompare) ' -1: all possible substitutions

c1 = Replace(c1, Chr(10), "", 1, -1, vbTextCompare) ' -1: all possible substitutions

Text5.Text = c1

'------------

Text3.Text = "The ASCII numbers of the text, '" & c1 & "', are as follows: " & z1

d1 = 1 ' Counter

d2 = 0 ' character converted to ASCII

d3 = 0 ' accumulating total ASCII

For d1 = 1 To Len(c1)

c2 = Mid(c1, d1, 1)

d2 = Asc(c2)

Text3.Text = Text3.Text & c2 & " " & d2 & z1

d3 = d3 + d2

Next d1

Text3.Text = Text3.Text & "----------" & z1

Text3.Text = Text3.Text & CStr(d3) & " (= Total ASCII number)" & z1

Text3.Text = Text3.Text & "----------" & z1

Screen.MousePointer = vbDefault

'Author: Joseph Costa

End Sub

'End of program -------------------

N.B. In the above computer program, the character, '=', does not function as in mathematics. Instead, it's a command that tells the computer processor to get what's stored or calculated on the right of the '=', and to put them into what's on its left.

To execute, the foregoing Visual Basic computer code needs: (a) to be in a VB form with a command control named 'Command10' - that executes the program; (b) a TextBox control named 'Text5' - that receives the manual data input; and (c) a TextBox control named 'Text3' - that receives the output and should be enlarged to about a quarter of the computer screen and must have the properties of multiline with a vertical scrollbar.

The foregoing PPS, though at first glance seemingly out of place and a digression, is released mainly because, in my opinion, it's true, relevant, and in the public interest.

-------------------------------------------------

Excerpts from the Writings of Maria Valtorta cited herein are with permission from the Italian publisher:

Centro Editoriale Valtortiano srl, Viale Piscicelli 89-91, 03036 Isola del Liri (FR), Italy.

http://www.mariavaltorta.com/

[email protected]

-------------------------------------------------