COVID-19: Cases Hit 1,550 With 271 More Cases
Ghana's count of the novel coronavirus has jumped to 1,550.
The Ghana Health Service’s latest update of Sunday, April 26 published.
The updated case count comes after 271 more persons tested positive for the virus.
However, one more person has died.
21 additional recoveries have been confirmed.
More soon...