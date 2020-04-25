COVID-19: Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana Donates GHC100,000 To Trust Fund

Ben Botwe, the President of the PSGH, said Pharmacists continued to play their roles throughout the medicine value chain from training and research to manufacturing.

They also undertake quality assurance and quality control, importation, warehousing and distribution, hospital and clinical practice and community Pharmacy practice.

During the partial lock lockdown period, all Pharmacies remained open as essential service providers and pharmacists were at post to render healthcare services and supply the medicine needs of the communities and general population at great risk to themselves, their staff and families, he said.

Mr Botwe expressed the hope that in the utilization of the fund, pharmaceutical research as well as community access to Pharmaceutical care and services would be given priority

He proposed the establishment of a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Innovation and Development, a National Bioequivalence Testing Centre to support local production of generic medicines and the establishment of a Model Community Pharmacy in every District and major town where there is no Pharmacy.

“We need to be self-reliant in our drug production taking a cue from what COVID-19 has brought to the world today,” he said, adding that the PSGH is ready and able to provide technical assistance and concept notes to support these initiatives.

---GNA