Coronavirus: Group Wants Private Schools Included In Stimulus Package

Neogenic education group has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to include private schools in institutions that the state intends to give stimulus packages to.

In a petition signed by its lead consultant, Grant Bulmuo, the group said about 80% of Private schools in Ghana are currently struggling to pay salaries of teachers and other staff members.

The group added that a survey they conducted revealed about 67% of parents were not ready to pay arrears of fees from previous terms and the current term that has been truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo in March announced a ban on all public gatherings which included the closure of schools. The ban was imposed to help minimize the spread of the virus.

The group also argued that the lockdown has incurred extra costs on private schools as 85% of schools have been compelled to acquire virtual learning tools to be able to educate students during this period.

‘As a result of lockdown and school closures, many private schools (85% of Private Schools) have had to acquire virtual learning platforms and resources in order to continue educating the Ghanaian child through distance learning’

The statement added: ‘Fresh produce purchased prior to school closures have all been left to rot with Continuous maintenance and servicing of existing credit facilities and other recurrent operational costs- (50% claim they are unable to keep up with payments).’

The group is, therefore, calling on the government to among many things support private schools in paying salaries of teachers during the lockdown and one month after school re-opens.

It is also asking the government to Freeze payment of SSNIT & TAXES up to three months after schools are re-opened.

The statement further urged the government to ‘Authorise banks/creditors to grant stressed-schools payment holidays on loans and credit facilities up to three months after schools are re-opened’

Neogenics also wants the government to absorb all examination fees as a relief to ease the financial burden on parents for the rest of this academic year.

According to the statement, if the government grants these requests, it will go a long way to show how appreciative the government is of the contributions of private schools in our educational system.

Read Statement Below: