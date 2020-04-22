Ahead Of Ramadan: Muslims Will Respect COVID-19 Safety Protocols – Chief Imam Assures Akufo-Addo

The Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has assured President Akufo-Addo that the Muslim community will respect all existing protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana as they begin their annual Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

The Chief Imam made the commitment at a meeting with Muslim leaders called at the instance of the President at the Jubilee House today, Wednesday, 22 April 2020, to discuss modalities ahead of the revered annual Muslim time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened devotion and worship.

The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, addressing the President on behalf of the Chief Imam, noted that the Muslim community will cut out a lot of the things that they would have done in normal times during the holy month of Ramadan.

"For the first time, we are going to see Ramadan without the normal routines we see in Ramadan," Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said.

"We want to assure you as Muslim leaders, that the situation is something that we will really acknowledge. Our religion is a flexible religion, it is moderate, it contextualises issues, so whatever situation that is, I am sure we will be behind you" spokesperson of the Chief Imam added.

Request for Live Broadcast

In order to reach the Muslim population during the period of Ramadan, the Chief Imam requested of the President to assist them through the National broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), to carry out some of their activities particularly the daily prayer session from 12 noon to 1 pm live on television.

President Akufo-Addo in his address reiterated all the measures the government has put in place in the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He indicated that the request for the live television broadcast of the afternoon prayers during the month of Ramadan is in order and he will ensure that same is done.

"About the broadcast, it strikes me as a very creative idea and I am going to look into it immediately to see how we can accommodate it but instinctively, it sounds to me as a good way we can bring technology to help us in this our time to see how we can use it to bridge the gap for the faithful. Be rest assured and the Chief Imam should know that it is something that we are going to give very high priority consideration to" President Akufo-Addo said.

2020 Ramadan

This year's Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday the 23rd of April 2020 and end on Saturday the 23rd of May 2020. Believers in the Muslim faith consider the period of Ramadan, a time for spiritual devotion as well as a time to develop a feeling of kinship with other Muslims.

