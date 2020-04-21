Car Snatcher Grabbed, Faces Court

Otoo and his accomplice, who is at large, allegedly snatched a taxi cab; Hundai i-10, with registration number GG 2130-20 after hitting the taxi driver with a machete on the Royale Fiesta - GIMPA bypass.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah, remanded Otoo into police custody to be brought back on May 4. His plea was not taken.

Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng said the complainant, Clement Duodu, is a taxi driver, residing at Pokuase in Accra whilst Otoo resided at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Prosecution said on April 7, this year, the complainant, who was driving the said taxi cab, was plying the Ofankor to Accra road.

At about 0400 hours, Otoo spotted the said taxi cab near Pokuase-Mayira, waved the driver to stop and asked to be taken to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), to which Duodu obliged.

He said on reaching Royale Fiesta Hotel - GIMPA bypass, Otoo ordered the complainant to stop, which he did.

Otoo then forcefully attempted to remove the ignition key, which resulted in scuffle, and while at that a stout man emerged from the forest with a machete and short gun.

Otoo collected the machete from the stout man and hit Duodu with it resulting in their getting hold of the car and driving off.

Prosecution said on April 10, Otoo with his accomplice were going to sell car but luck eluded them and they were arrested.

In the cause of the arrest, Otoo's accomplice, however, managed to escape and efforts were being made to apprehend him.

---GNA