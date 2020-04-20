Covid-19: 449 More People Die In UK

An estimated 449 more people died from the novel coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on April 19.

This was made known by the UK Department of Health and Social Care in a tweet on Monday April 20.

It says as of 9am 20 April, 501, 379 tests have been concluded with 19,316 tests been concluded on April 19.

It added that 386,044 people have been tested of which 124,743 tested positive.

—Daily Guide