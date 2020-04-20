ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
20.04.2020

COVID-19: Akufo-Addos Says Drones Transporting Samples For Testing

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Government is deploying drones for transportation of samples taken from persons suspected to be infected with the novel Coronavirus for onward delivery to the various centres for testing.

This was disclosed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 19, 2020, when he addressed the nation on measures adopted in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Government has also introduced the use of drones to expedite the transportation of samples to laboratory centres. On Friday 17th April for example, 51 samples were delivered from the Omenako drone distribution centre to Noguchi,” he said.

---Daily Guide

