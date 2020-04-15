Committee Appointed To Vet Okoe Boye Today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today [Wednesday] April 15 vet the Deputy Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

The Ledzokuku MP was appointed after the President re-assigned Alexander Abban to the Deputy Minister of Communications portfolio.

Dr. Okoe Boye, who served as the Board Chair of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has been one of the figures at the forefront of the government’s communication on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If appointed, he said his focus would be on helping to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

“I pledge to put in all my energy, time and all the things I have learnt on the job to make sure that we win this war. For the war, we are going to win, the only thing we don't know is how long it will take and we all have a role to play in shortening the recovery time,” Dr. Okoe Boye assured.

Parliament is currently on suspension and not recess, as was suspected, because of the pandemic.

It had to sit again to receive the Finance Minister who presented a request to utilise the Contingency Fund to contain the pandemic’s spread.

After the vetting, Members of Parliament is expected to be recalled again “possibly on Thursday or Friday” to deal with the matter, according to the Majority Leader in Parliament.

Support from constituency

The Ledzokuku Constituency leadership of the New Patriotic Party has come out to refute claims that the appointment of Dr. Okoe Boye is a ploy to favour him in the parties primaries.

There have been some claims in the constituency that his appointment is meant to give him a bigger advantage over opponents and possibly have him contest unopposed.

But speaking to Citi News, the Constituency Secretary, Wisdom Donkor, said claims of a plot were untrue.

“They [claim to] have heard that National, Regional [level of the NPP] and even the First Lady and the Chief of Staff are all moving to say Dr. Okoe Boye should go unopposed. They simply just want to tarnish the good image of our hardworking MP so all that they are saying is unfounded,” he said.

