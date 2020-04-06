Hack Covid-19 Asutifi North Fund Launched

Listen to article

The Asutifi CSOs Platform on SDGs and WASH in collaboration with NADeF Scholarship Beneficiaries & Associates (NASBA), Organization for Interest (OPI), Ahafo NGO Network (ANGONET), Sharine foundation, National Youth Authority (NYA), AMEND Foundation has taken a considerable ingenuity to launch Hack COVID – 19 Initiative which included Asutifi North CSOs Platform COVID-19 Fund.

The initiative is aimed at keeping Asutifi North District from recording cases of COVID-19.

As of 1st April, 2020 Asutifi North District has no record cases of the Corona Virus. With this knowledge, Hack COVID-19 is strategically designed to mobilize and build capacity of health volunteers and frontlines staff who will spearhead an extensive educational and awareness program to advance prevention, reduce stigmatization and enlighten deprived community on COVID-19 and the necessary precautionary measures to be taken to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Other major activities outlined for the Hack COVID- 19 initiative will be; Distribution of personal safety equipment like gloves, hand sanitizers, veronica buckets and supply of preventive equipment to the needy and vulnerable.

The Initiated is estimated to cost 12, 400 cedis. The Asutifi North CSO Platform on SDGs and WASH and its partners are therefore calling on Individuals, the private sectors and other local agencies to make donations to Asutifi North CSO COVID-19 Response Fund to help meet the goal of the initiative by contacting Fatima Abdulai on 0546 159 333.

The Asutifi North Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Platform on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was established to ensure more coordinated civil society efforts in achieving the ANAM WASH & SDGs targets in Asutifi North . The Platform convened by Ahafo NGOs Network (ANGONET) counts over 13-member organisations, including coalitions, associations, unions, community-based organisations, religious groups, and local non-governmental organisations and national and international non-governmental organisations working in Asutifi North District.

The NADeF Scholarship Beneficiaries and other Associates in Ahafo have come together to form a philanthropy group known as NADeF Scholarship Beneficiaries & Associates (NASBA) with aim of “giving back” to support education, youth development and job creation in our communities. NASBA believes that through giving back, some development challenges in communities will be solved hence our motto “Solutions through Giving”

Emmanuel Owusu Adjei Project Communication Lead Contact: +233 (0) 543029199