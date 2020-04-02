NDC Supports Kayayes At Old Fadama

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented some assorted items to Kayayes at Old Fadama in the Ododiodio Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The presentation was to support them fend for themselves during the lockdown period.

The items presented included bottled water, liquid soap, nose masks, food items, sanitizers, drinks and veronica buckets.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Party Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and ably assisted by Hon. Prosper Bani, Peter Otokunor and Hon. Alex Segbefia.

Also present were Greater Accra regional executives which included chairman Ade Coker, Vice Chairman Vinyo and Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Ismaila Ali Horoya.

Members of the delegation after the presentation also sensitised the Kayayes on Covid-19 and how to protect themselves.

According to chairman Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC sees the needs of the kayayes as a priority and that their work cannot be taken for granted.

He also admonished them to take particular care of themselves and take the issues of social distancing seriously.

The MP for the Area, Hon Nii Lante Vanderpuiye stressed that the party is much concerned about the plight and sufferings of the head porters within the community.

He cautioned them not to take things for granted and comply with the directives of public health authorities.

This donation follows an earlier donation made on behalf of the party on Sunday 29th March 2020 by the flag bearer H.E John Dramani Mahama to the Ridge Hospital where he presented 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), set of gloves, masks, coveralls, boots and 400 cartons of water to frontline health workers.