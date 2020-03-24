Nominations For Kufuor Scholars Program Extended

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the management of the Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) has extended the deadline for the recently announced KSP application from 20th March to 6th April 2020.

Additionally, the requirement for reference letters has been temporarily waived. While applications may be submitted without reference letters, these letters will be required once the applicant passes the initial review.

Applicants who cannot obtain their transcripts are also been asked to attach a copy of their academic record from their institution's portal.

Applicants are mandated to fill the form and upload all other documents including the essays, CV, and video before submitting their application as only completed applications will be assessed.

The John A. Kufuor Foundation earlier this year opened nominations for the recruitment of new Kufuor Scholars.

Applications are being invited from tertiary level students, so they can apply to become members of the Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) which provides a specialized three (3) year transformational leadership preparation for Ghanaian youth.

The KSP is a leadership and mentorship program for young people in Ghanaian Universities in the first year of their studies. It aims to add value to the formal education they get at the tertiary level by providing specialized orientation through programmed mentorship, skills and experiential activities.

The program is expected to produce leaders imbued with a strong sense of patriotism, leaders who are innovative, problem solvers, creative thinkers and knowledgeable in their respective fields of endeavour.

The program which started in 2015 admits 20 to 25 students every year to participate in the three yearlong training and mentorship program that seeks to empower them with the ethical problem - solving skills. 4 batches have been admitted so far and the current intake will form the Kufuor Scholars Program Class of 2023.

Over a 3 year period, scholars will benefit from leadership mentoring, camps, excursions and visits, seminars, practical leadership internships, and execution of personal projects prior to graduation. Included in the package is a branded personal laptop and a stipend of GH¢500 per semester. The scholars may also have the opportunity of participating in international exchange programs.

“It is a program known for its excellence in grooming transformational leaders of tomorrow. It works to cultivate and mentor the next crop of transformational leaders; who are patriotic, selfless and community-oriented,” a statement signed by the coordinator of the Kufuor Scholars Program Dr. Pascal Brenya explained.

“It also aims to empower young scholars with ethical qualities, skills for excellence and success in their respective careers and leadership roles for national development. It has the objective of guiding young scholars to become agents of social change for political tolerance, ethnic and religious co-existence, and national orientation for sustainable development,” he added.

The scholarship is open to Ghanaian students with demonstrable leadership interest and experience in school, community or at the national level.

Students interested in applying for the program should complete an online application on the link below;

http://phpstack-369497-1154390.cloudwaysapps.com/submit/ksp-2020-application/login