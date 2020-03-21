Coronavirus: Damongo Hospital Quarantine Suspect

Information gathered by this portal indicates that authorities at the Damongo Government Hospital have been compelled to isolate a 35 -year native of Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality who showed some symptoms of the COVID-19.

According to information gathered, residents of Damongo raised concerns about the person who returned from Italy and has shown symptoms of the covid-19.

He is reported to have returned to Ghana February 28, 2020.

A source at the Damongo Government Hospital revealed that the hospital has converted the male ward into an isolation Centre to cater for the returnee.

Patients at the male ward have been moved to the female ward to pave way for the male ward to be used for covid-19 isolation cases.

According to the source, some samples have been taken from the returnee awaiting the final results but was quick to add that the returnee has showed all the symptoms of the Covid-19.

The West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, who confirmed the report said should the test come out positive, the returnee will be sent to Tamale Teaching Hospital to be quarantined.

“ If the result proves positive then we have a lot of work to do in Damongo.”

Meanwhile, both the regional and municipal health directorates have remained mute about the suspected covid-19 case in Damongo.

---Daily Guide