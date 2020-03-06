Ghana @ 63: Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah Salutes Ghanaians

Listen to article

Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, an NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for Sunyani East constituency, has on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary of Ghana congratulated all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, for their hard work and continued show of love for Mother Ghana over the years.

In a release to commemorate the occasion, he stated, “On the occasion of our 63rd Independence Anniversary, I, Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, an NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for Sunyani East constituency salute all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, for your hard work and continued show of love for Mother Ghana over the years.”

He continued, “On the 6th of March, 1957 Ghana gained her political independence from her colonial master, Britain with Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the country’s first President. Ahead of the day, many of our forefathers had embarked on a number of activities aimed at liberating the then Gold Coast from the control of the British government. Their efforts paid off and led to our independence.”

Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah noted that on a momentous occasion such as this, it extremely important for Ghanaians “to soberly reflect on our journey so far as a nation, discard any act that we consider inimical to our forward march to economic independence and consolidate the gains we have made so far and give of our best toward the government’s quest towards the realization of the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.”

He stated, “For us in the Sunyani East constituency, especially those within the Elephant fraternity, it is yet another opportunity to iron out our differences and come together as one family and put the New Patriotic Party (NPP) first before our personal considerations.”

Touching on the NPP parliamentary primaries on 25th April, 2020, the Aspirant encouraged the delegates to tolerate the campaign message of all the aspirants and avoid any act that could mar the beauty of the process.

“As the date for our parliamentary primary draws closer, I wish to remind the delegates on the need to be accommodating to all my colleague aspirants, carefully listen to each one’s campaign message and select the one who, in your view, can effectively lead the party in the Sunyani East constituency”, Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah said.