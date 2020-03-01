Sogakope: Assemblyman Killed At His Residence

The Assembly Man for Sogakope South Electoral Area has been shot to death on Sunday morning at around 1:00am in his residence in Sogakope.

The assailants numbering about eight reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News the shooting scared neighbours of the diseased and onlookers off until the diseased was shot and stabbed multiple times.

The deceased’s wife is also reported to have sustained gunshot wounds.

The diseased, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, was elected assemblyman for the Sogakope South Electoral Area for the first time in the December 17, 2019, local assembly elections.

Marcus Adzahli, also known as Mac-Greenline, is an established Mobile Money Merchant with outlets spread across the Sogakope enclave and beyond.

The Sogakope Township is currently at standstill as residents, mainly youth, are protesting the rising spate of crime and demanding action from the Police on the death of the Assemblyman.

The mortal remains of Mr Adzahli have been deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital Morgue.

—citinewsroom