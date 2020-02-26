Bawumia Bids Farewell To Okumkom

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday led a government delegation to bid farewell to the late Nana Akwasi Agyeman, aka Okumkom, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

This was when Okumkom, 86, a member of the royal family of the Asante Kingdom, lay in repose for people from all walks of life to pay their last respects to him.

Dr. Bawumia and his delegation, after filing past the body in the Asantehemaa's palace, consoled the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was the chief mourner.

Also at the palace to bid farewell to Okumkom was ex-President John Mahama and Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegation.

Okumkom felt sick some months ago and efforts by medical personnel at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi to save his life proved fruitless.

Otumfuo, clad in mourning cloth, was consoled by scores of mourners who turned up at the Manhyia Palace.

The body of Okumkom, which was nicely dressed and placed in a casket, was later on taken to the Saint Cyprian's Anglican Church in Kumasi for a church service.

Otumfuo, members of the Oyoko royal family of Asanteman, children of Okumkom, traditional leaders and other mourners were present.

After the church service, Okumkom's body was taken back to the Manhyia Palace briefly before he was finally buried at the Royal Mausoleum at Breman on Monday night.

Okumkom is the longest-serving Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive and he also served the country in different capacities for many years.

--Daily Guide