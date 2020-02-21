Dr. Abdullah Scoops Neurosurgery Award

A Specialist Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Abdullah Hadi Mohammed has won the 2019 MT Shokunbi Prize In Neurosurgery in a graduation ceremony held in Abuja Nigeria.

Organized by the West African College of Surgeons, the award is aimed at recognizing the contribution of young surgeons in the West African sub-region.

The Prestigious Award is named after Matthew Temitayo Shokunbi a Nigerian Neurosurgeon and Professor of Anatomy.

M T Shokunbi got his degree at the University of Ibadan shortly after completing his A levels after which he started a residency program in Neurosurgery in Ontario, Canada and became a lecturer in Anatomy at the University of Ibadan, and in Neurological surgery at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. He was also an Honorary Consultant Neurosurgeon.

At the colorful ceremony held at the Abuja International conference centre in Nigeria which, saw the induction of new fellows of the West African College of Surgeons, Dr Abdullah was the only Ghanaian who graduated as a Neurosurgeon at the ceremony which was dominated by Nigerians. He was the only graduating fellow who won a Prize in Neurosurgery.

He also surprisingly had the best dissertation in Neurosurgery and passed the WACS fellowship exams at first attempt.

The ceremony highlighted the 60th anniversary celebration of the prestigious Regional college which has trained several surgeons for West Africa. The Sultan of Sokoto who was the special Guest of honour graced the occasion.