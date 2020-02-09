Gender Ministry, Partners Support SGBV Survivors

Listen to article

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the EU Spotlight Initiative has provided support to survivors of Sexual Gender-Based Violence through the distribution of care packages to various One Stop Centers and Safe Homes around the country.

The donation is aimed at addressing the basic needs of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence survivors at these centers.

The food and non-food items donated include Cream of wheat, Corn flakes, Biscuits, Milk, Ovaltine, Sugar, Juice, Mayonnaise, Butter, Tissue, Toothpaste, Powder soap, Laundry soap, Clorox, Dettol, Sanitary pads, Children Clothes, Nightgown, and toys for kids.

As enshrined in the Ministry's 2020 New Year Message to the public, it remains dedicated to caring for the vulnerable, the extremely poor, the elderly as well as leading stronger efforts in curbing rape, domestic violence, child abuse, teenage pregnancy and a host of social vices that affect society.

The beneficiaries are: JDJ One Stop Center, Star of the Sea One Stop Center, Duport Road clinic One Stop Center, Martha Tubman One Stop Center, Phoebe One Stop Center, C B Dunbar One Stop Center, CH Rennie One Stop Center, others are: Hope for Women International, Redemption hospital, Margibi Safe Home, Nimba Safe Home and Grand Gedeh Safe Home.

Gender extends appreciation to the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the EU Spotlight Initiative for their unflinching support to the fight against Sexual Gender-Based Violence. The Ministry will continue to strengthen her engagements with partners and other stakeholders for intentional increment in advocacy.