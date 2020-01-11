Who Cares For The Urban Poor? [Photo Of The Week]

On the streets of Accra, one of the common spectacles of everyday life is women and children sleeping everywhere they find the least comfortable.

With high number of people drifting from the rural areas to Accra and other cities in search of better living conditions, there is a possibility of a number of them sleeping in open space.

This lady was captured sleeping on a pavement in front of the National Theatre in Accra.

---Myjoyonline.com