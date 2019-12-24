Samira Bawumia Commissions Badu Maternity Block

A newly build maternity block at Badu in the Tain District of the Bono region has been commissioned by the second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia to help serve the health care needs of the people in the area.

The new block which was funded by the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Gabriel Osei, with his share of MP’s Common Fund has facilities including labour and delivery wards, doctor and nurses changing rooms, two apartment staff housing and many more.

Mrs. Samira Bawumia who commissioned the facility commended the MP, Mr. Gabriel Osei for funding the new maternity block which will help improve the healthcare of the people especially pregnant women.

The second lady, while speaking at the commissioning urged authorities to manage the new block properly and indicated the government’s willingness to any activities to improve the health sector.

She also assured the chiefs and the people of helping to upgrade their health center to polyclinic status as appealed by the chiefs.

Mr. Gabriel Osei in his address said the edifice is expected to help relieve the pressure on existing facilities at the health center as a result of the increasing population.