IHRMP Graduates 214 Human Resource Practitioners

The Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana, has graduated 214 Human Resource Practitioners in Accra Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Speaking at the 11th Graduation ceremony of the Institute, the President of IHRMP, Dr Edward Kwapong advised the Graduands that their continuous stay and progression depend on how they apply the skills, knowledge, competencies and tricks of the profession.

He added that they should apply the theories of HR, case studies, common sense, native intelligence, logic and ethics of the profession.

The Guest Speaker of the ceremony, Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah (Samens), CEO of Omni Media Limited, operators of Citi FM and Citi TV, cautioned HR Practitioners not to discard the informal rumour mail in their organizations.

Speaking on the theme: “The role of Human Resource Management in shaping the future workforce”, the Citi FM Boss told the new Graduands to include ego management to their deliverables because dealing with stars in every organisation requires tactics and ego management. He added that HR people need to manage change and transition.

Photo: Mr. Samuel Atta Mensah delivering his keynote address at the ceremony

“Whatever you permit in the organization will rule in the organization. Be sensitive to culture. There are times that you need to empathize with workers, especially, when they are bereaved or in trouble”, Mr Attah-Mensah admonished the new Graduands.

The Executive Director of IHRMP, Mr Ebenezer Agbettor, in his welcome address, explained that the 11th Graduation ceremony was very significant because it shows that IHRMP is growing at a faster pace since the inception of the Professional Certification Programme in 2002.

He said the numbers graduating were 214 Associate members as against last year’s figure of 164 Associates, representing a 31% increase. He hinted that out of the 214 graduands, 60 graduands passed all their subjects at one sitting.

He, on behalf of the National Governing Council (NGC), Professional Certification Board (PCB), Resource Persons and the IHRMP Secretariat, congratulated all the Graduands for their achievement.

In a valedictory speech, one of the Graduands, Roderick Okoampah Ayeh said “as we graduate today, our mindset, thoughts and views about HR management have been shaped and transformed. Thanks to the Resource Persons whose knowledge and experiences got most of us thinking. For most of us who registered for tuition, the classroom sessions did not only prepare us for our exams but also revealed the state of HR in our institutions and also gave us new views on how HR in our organizations can be or must be”.

A minute silence was observed for the demise of one of the Graduands, Mrs Elsie Okoh from Koforidua, whose parents attended the ceremony to receive a posthumous certificate for their daughter in tears.

