The death is reported of Tommy Amematekpor, popularly called Efo Tommy, 77.
He was a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, on Sunday after a short illness.
He was a Special Advisor to President John Agyekum Kufuor when the NPP was in power between January 2001 and January 2009.
Mr. Amematekpor was a contractor and a native of Agbozume in the Ketu South municipality.
He was the patient President Akufo-Addo visited recently at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra when his political opponents turned the story that the President had collapsed and had been rushed to the medical facility.
NPP Loses Efo Tommy
The death is reported of Tommy Amematekpor, popularly called Efo Tommy, 77.
He was a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, on Sunday after a short illness.
He was a Special Advisor to President John Agyekum Kufuor when the NPP was in power between January 2001 and January 2009.
Mr. Amematekpor was a contractor and a native of Agbozume in the Ketu South municipality.
He was the patient President Akufo-Addo visited recently at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra when his political opponents turned the story that the President had collapsed and had been rushed to the medical facility.
---Daily Guide