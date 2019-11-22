Fetish Priests Call On Chief Imam

The Association of Fetish Priests in Ghana called on His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence Thursday.

The fetish priests expressed their gratitude to His Eminence for the opportunity and audience granted them.

The purpose of their visit was to congratulate his Eminence on his centenary anniversary and to join His Eminence celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammed which comes off this week.

It’s undoubtedly that many Muslims around the World would be surprised at the visit and collaboration with the Office of the the National Chief Imam (ONCI) because fertish priests are always considered as idol (small gods) worshipers which Islam frowns upon.

His Eminence the National Chief Imam demonstrates his intellectualism and experience in the acts of Dawah or Active Preaching by his all-inclusive approach which in turn convert many people to Islam by action not by words.

The Imam who thanked the priests for their kind gesture also urged for religious tolerance among the religious organisations in Ghana.

He underscored the need for peaceful cohesion among religious groups in Ghana for socio-economic development.