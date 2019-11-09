President Of UN General Assembly To Visit Paris

The President of the 74th session of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, will visit Paris, France, on 10 November 2019. The President of the General Assembly will attend the Paris Peace Forum, the General Conference of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). While in Paris, he will also visit the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

On Tuesday, 12 November 2019, the President of the General Assembly will participate in a high-level panel on the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, together with heads of state and government, at the Paris Peace Forum. Mr. Muhammad-Bande will also participate in an interactive panel with youth from the African Union and the European Union.

On the same day, the President will participate in the UNESCO General Conference during which he will deliver a speech to the Ministerial Steering Committee on the Sustainable Development Goal - Education 2030. This Committee is the multi-stakeholder mechanism convened by UNESCO with a mandate of facilitating strategic guidance, monitoring, and coordinating the Sustainable Development Goal #4, Quality Education. The President of the General Assembly will also participate in a high-level panel on youth perspectives on multilateralism at UNESCO's General Conference.

On Wednesday, 13 November 2019, President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will visit the OECD where he will deliver the opening remarks at the International Economic Forum of the Americas Conference: “Towards an inclusive globalization”.

He will also hold a meeting with OECD experts on financing for development and will exchange views with the OECD Council of Ambassadors.